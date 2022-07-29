Al-Qaeda terror module busted in Assam, 10 arrested; got funds from Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The arrested people, having links with global terror groups including Al-Qaeda, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Barpeta on Friday. The court has sent them to 9-day Police custody

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that around 10 people have been arrested in the state for allegedly having links with terror groups including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). He further informed that the accused were getting funds from Bangladesh.

"Around 10 people have been arrested, their statements recorded. Bengaluru Police have shared information regarding how the accused got funds from Bangladesh and their bank statements," Sarma told the media.

A report by news agency ANI said that 11 people were detained on Thursday for their alleged links with global terror outfits and one among them was a Madrassa teacher in Assam. They were detained from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts of the state.

Police said, those detained are "connected to Islamic fundamentalism" having links with AQIS and ABT.

Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who is an accused in the case, is a resident of Saharia Gaon in the Morigaon district, and an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) which is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS), the Assam Police said. He is an important financial conduit of the ABT module in India.

Meanwhile, SP of Barpeta, Amitava Sinha, said that the eight arrested people, having links with AQIS/ABT, were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Barpeta on Friday. The court has sent them to 9-day Police custody.

The Assam chief minister said that a lot of information is expected from those arrested. "From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," he said.

