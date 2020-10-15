AKTU announces UPSEE results 2020 at upsee.nic.in; Aayushi Patwari tops BArch, Riddhi Singhal ranks first in BPharm

The University also said that the counselling process for shortlisted candidates will begin from 19 October

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 results have been released on Thursday (15 October) by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on its official Twitter page - @AKTU_Lucknow and website upsee.nic.in.

Students who have appeared for the entrance exam for B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) and 2nd Year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA conducted on 20 September can check their marks and qualifying status on the official website.

According to a report by Careers 360, Aayushi Patwari has topped in B.Arch, Riddhi Singhal topped B.Pharm and Gaurav Govil secured the first position in the MBA course.

A total of 1,60,610 candidates registered for UPSEE 2020 for all courses out of which 1,23,027 have qualified.

A tweet by UPSEE said 31,614 girls, 91,411 boys, and two transgender have qualified for the entrance exam.

UPSEE2020: सफल अभ्यर्थियों में 31614 बेटियाँ, 91411 बेटे एवं दो ट्रांसजेंडर शामिल हैं। सफल स्टूडेंट्स में 57642 सामान्य, 47202 ओबीसी, 17709 एससी तथा 474 एसटी श्रेणी के हैं। 2/3 — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020

The University also said that the counselling process for shortlisted candidates will begin from 19 October.

UPSEE2020: काउंसिलिंग की प्रक्रिया 19 अक्तूबर से शुरू हो रही है। कुलपति प्रो विनय पाठक ने बताया कि बीटेक में प्रवेश के लिए यह अंतिम परीक्षा है। इसके बाद प्रवेश JEE के माध्यम से होंगे। बाकी प्रवेश परीक्षाएँ यहीं से होंगी। — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020

A report by Hindustan Times said 71.46 percent of total registered candidates appeared for UPSEE 2020 exam. The attendance was the lowest recorded in the last four years.

The entrance exam is conducted for students seeking admission in technical and professional courses including B.Tech, MBA, MCA, B.Arch, B.Pharma, and M.Tech in colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to check UPSEE 2020 result online:

Step 1: Log on to UPSEE 2020 official website - upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "UPSEE 2020 Entrance Examination Results."

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to key in your UPSEE 2020 roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your entrance exam scorecard will be displayed on the page. Check your marks and qualifying status before saving and taking a printout.

Click here for the direct link to check UPSEE 2020 result.

Earlier this week, the result for UPSEE M.Pharm, M.Arch, and M.Des courses were declared by the University on its official website.