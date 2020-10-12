AKTU announces UPSEE results 2020 at upsee.nic.in; steps to check scores

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to engineering, pharma, and architecture courses offered by colleges in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 results have been declared on Monday at upsee.nic.in. The exam for admission in M Pharm, M.Arch, and M.Des in the state was conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on 11 August in online remote proctored mode.

According to a report by The Indian Express, over 1.15 lakh applicants registered for the entrance exam this year, of which around 71 percent reportedly took the test.

To pass the examination, candidates belonging to general category will have to get at least 25 percent, while the cut-off for those belonging to SC and ST category is 20 percent.

A report by The Times of India said that shortlisted candidates will have to appear for UPSEE 2020 counselling process. The date and time of the counselling round will soon be announced on the official website.

After registering for counselling, students will have to complete the choice filling and locking on the basis of which they will be offered admission to course and colleges of their choice.

Steps to check UPSEE 2020 result

Step 1: Log on UPSEE official website - upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, “M Tech/ M Pharm/ M Arch/ MURP/M Des Entrance Result.”

Step 3: Key in your roll number and date of birth and tap on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your UPSEE 2020 result will appear on the page. Check your score, total and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out of your mark sheet.

Here is the direct link to check UPSEE 2020 result online.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible for admission to engineering, pharma, and architecture courses offered by colleges in Uttar Pradesh.