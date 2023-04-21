Akshaya Tritiya is a significant annual festival marked on the third day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, normally falling in April or May. The auspicious celebration is going to be marked on 22 April this year in the country. Also referred to as Akti or Akha Teej, this festival holds great significance for Hindus who believe that embarking on new ventures or investments on this day will bring them prosperity, success, and fortune. Devotees offer prayers, engage in charitable acts such as donating food, clothes, and money to those in need, and often purchase gold or valuable items as a symbol of auspiciousness on this occasion.

Akshaya Tritiya is thought to bestow good fortune and success. Many individuals choose to buy gold on this day, as it is believed that purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity and increased wealth in the future. This is because Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day, and it is believed that gold bought on this day will never diminish in value, but instead will continue to appreciate or grow over time.

Celebration across India

Akshaya Tritiya is commemorated across India with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Here is how this beautiful festival is celebrated in different states across the nation:

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm. Women offer prayers to Goddess Gauri on this day, seeking the wellbeing and prosperity of their husbands.

Bihar

In Bihar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered a propitious day that signifies a fresh start. Businessmen and traders often conduct puja ceremonies on this day, viewing it as an auspicious occasion to commence new ventures or endeavours.

Uttar Pradesh

The people of Uttar Pradesh hold a deep religious reverence for Akshaya Tritiya. Dinesh Lal Yadav, an actor from Uttar Pradesh, told ETimes that the festival has a magical aura, as it is believed that on this day the feet of Lord Banke Bihari are visible at the temple. He said that the temples in Vrindavan, a holy place associated with Lord Krishna, are beautifully adorned and deities are adorned with sandalwood paste.

Odisha

The Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath, marked in various shrines across Odisha, commences on Akshaya Tritiya. People also worship Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day, praying for a bountiful harvest and a prosperous crop yield.

