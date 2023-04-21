Akshaya Tritiya has almost arrived, and people are preparing to celebrate the event with excitement and grandeur. Also called as Akha Teej, the day is considered highly auspicious and sacred for the Hindu community. The day of Akshaya Tritiya is associated with Lord Vishnu, the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity. The Hindu mythology says that the Treta Yuga commenced on Akshaya Tritiya day. The term ‘Akshaya’ translates to ‘never diminishing’ in Sanskrit, signifying that any spiritual practices such as Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, and Dan-Punya performed on this day are believed to bring eternal benefits that remain with the person forever. It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good fortune and success to people.

Many people purchase gold during this day as it is believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings wealth and prosperity in the future. The significance of gold on this day is that it is considered “never diminishing” and believed to appreciate or grow continuously.

Date

The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. This Hindu festival falls on 22 April this year.

Time

The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is going to be marked from 7:49 AM to 12:20 PM. Tritiya Tithi begins at 7:49 AM on 22 April and concludes at 7:47 AM on 23 April.

Significance and all you need to know

Akshaya Tritiya is considered significant due to the belief that any venture or investment initiated on this day will ultimately thrive and prosper. It is regarded as an auspicious time for making new investments in the growth and development of a company. Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is seen as a symbol of wealth and success that is believed to appreciate over time.

During Akshaya Tritiya, followers of Vishnu observe a fast, and afterwards, they distribute rice, salt, ghee, vegetables, fruits, and clothing to those in need. Tulsi water is used to represent Lord Vishnu and is sprinkled as a symbol throughout the celebration. In the eastern part of India, this day is significant as the start of the harvest season’s first ploughing day. Businesspeople usually worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha before they start a fresh audit book for the upcoming financial year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.