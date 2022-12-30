Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher pay condolences to PM Narendra Modi after his mother's demise

The day started off with a sad piece of news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lost his mother, Heeraben Modi on Friday. She was suffering from certain health issues and was undergoing treatment at an Ahmedabad hospital for the past few days. The hospital in its statement confirmed that Heeraba Modi took her last breath in the wee hours of Friday at 3.30 am. PM Modi immediately flew down to Ahmedabad and has also taken part in the last rites of his mother. While he shared the sad news through an emotional post on Twitter, many expressed grief over the same and shared condolences.

Besides political leaders and ministers, many from the Bollywood fraternity also shared their condolences and further paid their heartfelt tribute to the PM’s mother.

Bollywood extends condolences on PM Modi’s mother’s demise

Being among the first ones to pay her condolences, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of PM Modi alongside his mother. “May God give patience and peace to the Prime Minister in this difficult time Om Shanti,” she wrote in Hindi.



Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow. PM Narendra Modi Ji. Om Shanti.”



Anupam Kher while sharing photos of PM Modi and his mother also penned down a special message for the Prime Minister. Calling him the ‘son of Mother India’, Anupam Kher wrote, “I am saddened as well as distraught. Your love and respect for her are evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022



Actress Swara Bhasker also paid her condolences to the PM through an Instagram Stories.



Retweeting PM Modi’s post, actor Sonu Sood also expressed grief over the sad demise of Heeraben Modi.



Among others included prominent personalities like Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kapil Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirron Kher.

My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved ‘maa’.

भारत माँ के सपूत की माँ का कर्मयोगी जीवन हम सबको प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। शतक शतक नमन।

ओम् शांति। pic.twitter.com/bNPWpI9d2P — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 30, 2022

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. 🕉️ Shanti 🙏 My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. #HeerabenModi Ji, beloved mother of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. There’s nothing that can fill the void of losing a mother. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Modi Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolences ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0pA3WwozIh — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to our PM Shri @narendramodi ji and his family on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A mother with a golden heart, who raised a great son, our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. God Bless her soul 🙏🏻🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/9dRNdQK9pi — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 30, 2022



Notably, PM Modi in his post dedicated to his mother recalled the day when he visited her on her 100th birthday.

