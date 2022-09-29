Akash Ambani is the only Indian in Time's 100 emerging leaders' list

New Delhi: Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and head of India’s largest telecom firm Jio, has been named in the Time100 Next — the magazine’s list of world’s rising stars. He is the only Indian on the list.

“The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work,” Time said about him.

Born on 23 October, 1991, Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He did his schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then graduated from Brown University with a major in economics. He is married to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of a Mumbai-based diamond trader and jeweller, and the couple have a son, Prithvi.

Akash Ambani, 30, was promoted in June to the chairman of Jio, India’s largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being handed a board seat at just 22. “He’s since played a key role landing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook,” TIME said.

The list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, Time said.

Indian-born American business leader, Amrapali Gan, is also added to the list.

Amrapali Gan was appointed as CEO of OnlyFans, a content creators’ site, used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography, which she joined in September 2020 as chief marketing and communications officer. “Under her leadership, OnlyFans launched a safety and transparency centre, and the platform’s popularity has continued to boom,” Time said.

Among others featured in the list are American singer SZA, actress Sydney Sweeney, basketball player Ja Morant, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, actor and television personality Keke Palmer, and environment activist Farwiza Farhan.

(With inputs from PTI)

