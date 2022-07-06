Khadim of Ajmer Dargah Salman Chishti was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, police said.

New Delhi: Khadim of Ajmer Dargah Salman Chishti was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, police said.

Rajasthan | Ajmer Police arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah last night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma: Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan pic.twitter.com/6U3WCjVar7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2022

"Chishti allegedly offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad," said Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police of Ajmer.

The Rajasthan Police registered an FIR Monday night on the basis of a complaint against Chishti over a video clip.

In the video, the cleric purportedly says he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. Chishti is heard saying that he would have shot her dead for insulting Prophet Mohammad.

"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar," he said in the video, referring to the Sufi shrine that sees many Hindu visitors, apart from Muslim devotees.

Recently, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer Dargah on 17 June.

Though that video was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made after the murder a week back of an Udaipur tailor by two men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

With inputs from PTI

