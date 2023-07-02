Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, joins Eknath Shinde's government

NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes the oath of office as Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar has joined the Maharashtra cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

Pawar met with several of his party's colleagues today at his official house in Mumbai.

According to reports, Pawar will be sharing the position of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier, NCP's Ajit Pawar announced that he wants to step down as Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and would like any party post.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday while speaking at the party event in Mumbai had said, "I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me."

NCP president Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, stated that he was 'unaware' of his nephew's meeting, but acknowledged that Ajit, as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, had the authority to convene a conference of members.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party working president Supriya Sule were among those present at the meeting, which was held at Ajit Pawar's official mansion 'Devgiri,' although state party president Jayant Patil was absent. The meeting also included some MLAs.

