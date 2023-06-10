India

'Ajit Pawar is not upset, the suggestion was made by him': Sharad Pawar on appointing Supriya Sule as NCP working prez

Ajit Pawar has always been perceived as NCP's heir-apparent but his ties with the BJP, which became more clear in 2019 when Pawar attended an early morning swearing-in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has not been well received by NCP

FP Staff June 10, 2023 20:28:18 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. ANI

Hours after declaring daughter Supriya Sule as Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) working president, chief Sharad Pawar dismissed claims that his nephew Ajit Pawar is disgruntled over his uncle’s decision.

“The suggestion was made by him (Ajit Pawar). So, where is the question of him being happy or unhappy,” Pawar told reporters here to questions on the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition being upset about Sule’s elevation.

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar announced that MP Supriya Sule and Praful Patel will be the working presidents of the NCP.

“There is no vacancy now. We can talk about it when there is a vacancy,” Pawar quipped when asked if Patel or Sule could become NCP chief in the future.

Sule has also been appointed as the chairperson of the party’s Central Election Authority as well as the in-charge of Maharashtra.

Taking a dig at Sharad Pawar’s announcement BJP Information Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya said, ” “If only Sharad Pawar loved his nephew as much as Mamata Banerjee loves hers.”

Pawar also made it clear that the decision to elevate Sule and Patel was “consciously made by the entire party.”

“This is a conscious decision by the entire party and not me alone. If I had to make a decision, why would I have waited all these years,” the NCP supremo shot back when asked about the allegations of nepotism.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 10, 2023 20:28:18 IST

