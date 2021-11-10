AISSEE 2022: Application correction window closes for Sainik Schools today at aissee.nta.nic.in; check details here

Candidates are informed that no request for editing the application form will be entertained after the portal closes today

The application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 will close today, 10 November. The entrance exam for Sainik School admissions for 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who still need to edit their application forms can make corrections by going to the official website of AISSEE - https://aissee.nta.nic.in/.

Procedure to make corrections is as follows:

- Visit the official website, https://aissee.nta.nic.in/

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads - Application correction

- Key in login details such as application number and password

- Check your particulars and make necessary changes

- After verifying all the details, submit the form

Click here for direct link to the correction portal.

The AISSEE 2022 will be held on 9 January. The registration date for the exam was extended till 5 November. This test is being conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. The window for correcting the application form is open since 7 November.

Candidates are informed that no request for editing the application form will be entertained after the portal closes today.

According to the information bulletin available on the official website of AISSEE, admit cards for the exam will be released soon by the NTA. The entrance exam for Class 6 will be held in the afternoon, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam for Class 9 will take place from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The entrance exam for admission to Sainik Schools will be conducted by NTA across 176 cities in the country in OMR sheet mode. The AISSEE 2022 exam will be conducted for a total of 33 Sainik Schools.

The admissions will depend on the performance of candidates in the entrance exam and the final selection will be based on school-wise and category-wise ranks in the merit list. The selection will also be based on a candidate’s medical fitness and on the verification of original documents.