AISSEE 2021: NTA extends application deadline till 18 Dec; exams for admission in classes 6, 9 to be held on 7 Feb

The last date for submission of application for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been extended till 18 December, 2020, up to 5 pm, the National Testing Agency said in a notification issued on its official website nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the last date for payment of fee online has also been extended till 18 December 2020 up to 11.50 pm. The application correction window will open in the third week of December 2020.

Candidates seeking admission in Sainik School can register at aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE 2021 has also been rescheduled and will now be conducted on 7 February.

The NTA said that the decision to extend the date has been taken after many aspirants reported that they are finding it difficult to obtain and upload the category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL, others) while applying for the exam.

According to a report by Scroll.in, earlier the last date to fill AISSEE 2021 application form was 3 December. The exam was scheduled to be held on 10 January, 2021.

The AISSEE 2021 will be an OMR-sheet based (pen and paper) exam and will comprise of multiple-choice questions.

The AISSEE is conducted for admissions to Class 6 and 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country. All of them are English medium residential schools and are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Sainik Schools prepare Cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other training academies for officers.

As per a report by Hindustan Times candidates applying for admission in Class 6 should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March, 2021. Those applying for admission in Class 9 should be between 13 and 15 years and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school.

The registration fee for AISSEE 2021 is Rs 550 for general candidates, while those belonging to SC/ ST category will have to pay Rs 400.

Candidates can access the AISSEE 2021 application page directly by copying the URL (https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/Root/Home.aspx?appFormId=101182011) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar or by clicking here.