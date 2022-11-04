New Delhi: With Air Quality in the national capital continuing to remain in the ‘severe’ category for two consecutive days, people have been complaining of various respiratory issues. Air pollution has adverse effects on our bodies which can be short-term as well as long-term.

According to the Chairman Institute of Chest Surgery and Lung Transplantation Medanta, Dr Arvind, air pollution can affect different organs of the human body.

Air pollution can affect cognitive development in children. “Research suggests children exposed to polluted air may not attain normal IQ levels. However, in older people, the chances of having a stroke increase 5 to 10 times if they are exposed to polluted air,” said Dr Arvind.

Studies have found pre-mature hypertension and high blood pressure in teenagers who are exposed to polluted air. There has also been a significant increase in heart attacks among young adults and air pollution can be one of the leading cause.

Dr Arvind also said that the lungs get bloated with the toxic air that your body is breathing which can not only lead to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) but also cause lung cancer.

“Around 50% of my patients suffering from lung cancer these days are non-smokers. WHO has termed air pollution to be a second tobacco epidemic,” said Dr. Arvind.

“There are 70 different agents found in tobacco that affect lungs and research suggests that very similar agents have been found in the toxic air we are breathing,” added Dr Arvind.

Dr Arvind further said, “Studies have shown air pollution to also affect your reproductive health and can be related to obesity and diabetes as well.”

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562 and continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category, while Gurugram’s AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the ‘severe’, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 too 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.