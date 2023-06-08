Air India's 'ferry flight' with 232 onboard departs from Russia's Magadan for San Francisco

Air India’s ‘ferry flight’ carrying all the 232 passengers and crew took off from Russia’s Magadan for San Francisco on Thursday after an Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the remote Russian town of Magadan due to a technical glitch.

UPDATE: AIR INDIA FLIGHT AI173D TAKES OFF FOR SAN FRANCISCO FROM MAGADAN Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to… — Air India (@airindia) June 7, 2023

“Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time),” Air India said in a statement.

“Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,” added the statement.

The Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, had landed safely in the remote Russian town of Magadan due to a technical glitch on Tuesday.

The passengers and crew were then put up in makeshift accommodations in the remote Russian town.

Passengers, including children and the elderly, found themselves battling language barriers, unfamiliar food, and substandard accommodation.

The US Department of State has confirmed that there were less than 50 American citizens on board the flight.

“We understand that there were less than 50 US citizens aboard that flight. We also understand that a relief aircraft is expected to arrive later today to assist the Air India flight and the passengers continue on with their route,” Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson of the State department,” said on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

