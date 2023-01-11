Air India horror: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on co-passenger

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard Air India New York-Delhi flight on 26 November 2022.

He was arrested by Delhi Police on 6 January 2023 from Bengaluru and is currently in judicial custody.

Mishra who was drunk allegedly flashed and urinated on a 72-year-old woman.

Also read: Pee-gate: Who is Shankar Mishra, the man arrested for urinating on a woman co-passenger on Air India flight?

Air India reported the matter to the police only this month after the incident became public. The drunk passenger identified as 34-year-old Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on 7 January 2023.

Mishra, who was working with US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked last Friday.

The incident came to light reportedly after the woman wrote a letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran recalling her harrowing experience on the flight.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.