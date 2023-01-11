Air India horror: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on co-passenger
34-year-old Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police on 6 January 2023 from Bengaluru and is currently in judicial custody
Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard Air India New York-Delhi flight on 26 November 2022.
He was arrested by Delhi Police on 6 January 2023 from Bengaluru and is currently in judicial custody.
Mishra who was drunk allegedly flashed and urinated on a 72-year-old woman.
Also read: Pee-gate: Who is Shankar Mishra, the man arrested for urinating on a woman co-passenger on Air India flight?
Air India reported the matter to the police only this month after the incident became public. The drunk passenger identified as 34-year-old Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on 7 January 2023.
Mishra, who was working with US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked last Friday.
The incident came to light reportedly after the woman wrote a letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran recalling her harrowing experience on the flight.
With inputs from agencies
