Air India cancels twice-a-week Delhi-Moscow flight due to threat perception amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Air India, which is now controlled by the Tata Group, has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route

New Delhi: Air India has cancelled flights from Delhi to Moscow which used to operate between India and Russia twice a week. "The prospect fore resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment," the Russian embassy said.

A report by NDTV mentioned its sources saying that Air India has cancelled its twice-a-week flight from Delhi to Moscow after being unable to secure insurance coverage due to the increase in threat perception considering the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For the unversed, Russia began full scale invasion of Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

A report by Russian news agency TASS said Russian embassy in India in its Telegram channel stated that Air India, which is the Indian flag carrier and now controlled by the Tata Group, has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route.

Through its statement, the Russian embassy also informed that "passengers are entitled to the fill refund of the cancelled flights."

The embassy also said that it will now only be possible to fly using transit routes from India and Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other destinations.

Air India has not said anything so far on this development.

