Air Force Day Parade to be held in Chandigarh this year, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari

New Delhi: Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that the IAF will hold the Parade at different locations in the country on Air Force Day.

Air Force Day is celebrated on 8 October every year.

"Air Force Day Parade this year will be held in Chandigarh. PM's vision was to take major events out of Delhi. Keeping with PM's vision and our idea of showing IAF's prowess to the youth of the nation we decided to shift the venue of the Parade to a new location every year, this year we have selected Chandigarh," he said.

"We take pride in showing the capabilities of the Air Force through such displays," the IAF chief added.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to take major events and festivities out of the national capital region to different parts of the country, the Indian Air Force has decided to celebrate this year's annual Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh instead of the Hindan Air Base in Delhi NCR, where it was being held for past many years.

The flypast is being planned to be held over the famous Sukhna lake in the city where a large number of people, from not just Chandigarh but adjoining cities, can come and witness the combat aircraft such as the Rafale, Su-30 and Mirage 2000 fly along with the aerobatic display teams like the Suryakirans and the Sarang perform.

The IAF leadership also felt that the flypast should not be confined to the air base in Chandigarh as only a limited number of people would be able to view it due to restrictions inside the military bases, the officials said.

In the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started hosting foreign dignitaries in different cities like Ahmedabad and Chennai while many events like the military exhibition Defence expo are being held in different states.

As per the plans, from now on, the IAF would also celebrate Air Force Day in different parts of the country.

"Almost the same set of people witness the parade every year at the Hindan Air Base and shifting it to places outside the national capital region would ensure more number of youth see the Air Force in action and get inspired to join it," the officials said.

For many decades, the Indian Air Force used to hold the parade and flypast at the Palam Air Base but shifted it to the Hindan Air Base in 2006.

