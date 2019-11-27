AIMPLB to file review plea against Ayodhya verdict in SC on 1 Dec; announcement comes after Sunni Waqf Board's refusal to appeal

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it will move the Supreme Court challenging the Ayodhya verdict, delivered on 9 November, and file a review petition through various individual parties on 1 December.

After being dissatisfied in the manner in which the top court handled the Ayodhya title dispute and not being being agreeable to being provided alternate plot of land, the non-government organisation took to Twitter and said it wanted the plea to be heard in an open court.

"Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri masjid case during the first week of December," the organisation stated in a tweet.

"Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the #Babrimasjidcase during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect us. All Muslim organizations are on the same page" @Zafaryab_Jilani: — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) November 27, 2019

The AIMPLB also said that Sunni Waqf Board's decision to not pursue the case will not affect it legally. "All Muslim organisations are on the same page," it added.

News18 legal editor Utkarsh Anand was quoted as saying, "Although AIMPLB is not a direct party in the Ayodhya case, but through various individual plaintiffs and other parties it has been interested in the outcome of the case."

The development comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had said it would not file a review petition against the apex court's verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

"There was no discussion about the land which will be offered by the government. When the land will be offered, then a meeting of the board will commence about it," Abdul Razzaq Khan, member Sunni Waqf Board, had said.

Of the eight-member board, six agreed not to file a review petition in the top court and one of them chose to boycott the discussions.

"Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed," said Khan.

Earlier in November, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

