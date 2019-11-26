Ayodhya land dispute case: Sunni Waqf Board won't file review petition against SC decision to allow construction of Ram temple

The Sunni Waqf Board, one of the main litigants in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, on Tuesday confirmed that it won't file a review plea in the Supreme Court after the Ayodhya verdict was delivered on 9 November.

Of the eight-member board, six agreed not to file a review petition in the top court and one of them chose to boycott the discussions.

"Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed," said Abdul Razzaq Khan, member Sunni Waqf Board.

Khan further said the decision on five acres of land for mosque and other issues will be taken when there is a offer from the government.

After the five-judge bench delivered its historic verdict on the Ranjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui had come out against filing a review petition. But some board members went public against the stand.

"The members can discuss the issue during the 26 November meeting. I have been authorised to take a decision on behalf of the board, but if any member has an objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled in Lucknow," Farooqui had said.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"It has to be seen whether the board can refuse to take the five-acre land for the construction of a mosque as ruled by the Supreme Court. Will it amount to contempt of court? The board has started taking legal opinion on this point," he had said.

Farooqui said there were divergent views within the eight-member board on the matter and the number of those suggesting that the plot should be used for some "constructive work" to give a message to the world is “very low".

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal law Board (AIMPLB) said a review petition will be filed against the judgment. It is also against accepting an alternative site to replace the mosque that was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

