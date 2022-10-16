AIMIM UP President Shaukat Ali booked for disturbing communal harmony

Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh AIMIM State President Shaukat Ali’s speech has sparked a controversy after he said, “those who threaten Muslims” marry one woman but keep several mistresses and produce illegitimate children with them.

A case has been filed against the AIMIM leader and he has been charged with disturbing communal harmony.

According to a PTI report, Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, Mishra said.

“We ruled for eight hundred years, Hindus used to bow before us with their hands behind them” : #AIMIM‘s state president Shaukat Ali. pic.twitter.com/h0eROSALLf — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) October 15, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party leader claimed in the video that went viral and prompted legal action against him, that even when Muslims marry twice, they respect both ‘partners’ in contrast to ‘You’ who only marry once but keep three mistresses.

On his inflammatory remarks on Hindus, Ali later clarified that his statement didn’t address a particular religion but those who engage in such behavior. The party has not issued any official statement on Shaukat Ali’s comment.

Shaukat Ali also called those who threaten Muslims “worms and insects” who used to bow before Mughal emperors, according to a NDTV report.

“You are threatening us? We have ruled worms and insects like you for 832 years, and you used to do ‘ji huzoor’ with your hands folded at the back, and now you are threatening us,” Ali said.

With input from agencies

