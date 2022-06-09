AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi among multiple people booked by Delhi Police over hate messages

Others named in the FIR include BJP's suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's expelled leader Naveen Kumar who faced flak over the Prophet remark row

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was named in the FIR registered by Delhi police over alleged inflammatory remarks on Wednesday.

Swami Yati Narasimhananda is also among those booked for spreading hateful messages yesterday.

On Wednesday, the IFSO unit of the Delhi police had registered a case against several persons including Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal under various provisions for spreading hateful messages, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

This came amid the row over the suspension of BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial religious remarks on a TV debate.