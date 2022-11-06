AIIMS to share patient care statistics and analytics on 'Patient Care Dashboard' from 25 December

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will launch patient care statistics and analytics on the AIIMS website in the form of an AIIMS ‘Patient Care Dashboard’ as a part of good governance and to increase transparency.

The dashboard shall go live on National Good Governance Day i.e. 25 December 2022 and shall be accessible to the general public via info.aiims.edu.

The dashboard will provide real-time updates on patient emergency admission and waiting status in addition to live updates on beds. The memorandum issued by AIIMS director M Srinivas states that all departments have been requested to provide the required support and collaboration for the initiative.

The status of radio diagnostic procedures, such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and DSA tests, will also be made available on a daily and weekly basis. Additionally, patients will have access to daily and monthly statistics on nuclear medicine, such as those related to PET scans, SPECT scans, and other tests. The dashboard will also be updated with information on the use of the operating room (OT), the number of endoscopic procedures, chemotherapy, and other significant procedures performed at AlIMS.

According to the memorandum, Dr Vivek Gupta, Additional Professor of Community, Ophthalmology and Dr Kanika Jain, Assistant Professor of Hospital Administration shall be the nodal officials responsible for designing, commissioning and updating the AIIMS ‘Patient Care Dashboard’.

