AIIMS report rules out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

CBI is likely to continue its probe in the direction of a suicide, unless the cause gets proven otherwise

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is a case of suicide and not murder, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel re-evaluating the post-mortem and viscera reports has said.

"Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out," Dr Sudhir Gupta said, reported India Today.

As per the report, the panel of AIIMS doctors was re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20 percent viscera sample that was available with them. Forensic agencies also examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera, and two mobile phones.

AIIMS had submitted the findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 29 September. The findings concur with those of Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy was conducted.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta had informed that the AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, more deliberations are needed and there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.

As per a report in NDTV, sources have said that the AIIMS Panel has completed the examination and closed the file after giving conclusive medico-legal opinion in the case. The sources added that the CBI is likely to continue its probe into 'abetment to suicide' charge that was originally listed by Bihar Police. They further added that circumstantial evidence to suggest that it was a case of suicide and not murder.

As per the sources to NDTV, all aspects are still being probed, and if any evidence comes to light proving otherwise, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) will be added. However, nothing has come up in 45 days of probe.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on 14 June in his Mumbai apartment. While the Mumbai police, had based on an autopsy, called it a suicide, there has been a lot of speculation and campaigns on social media as well as allegations from Sushant Singh Rajput's family that raised doubts on it, leading to a CBI investigation.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669