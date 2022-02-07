AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2022: Apply for 132 senior resident posts till 15 February; check direct link here

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their educational qualifications, experience and other factors and the selection will be done on the basis of an interview, as per the official notice

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, has invited applications for the post of senior residents (non-academic) in various departments of the hospital. Interest applicants can fill in the form in the prescribed format by going to the official website at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

The drive aims to fill a total of 132 vacancies of senior resident (non-academic) in various departments. The deadline to send in the application is 15 February. The tenure of the posts will be up to three years, expect for the department of anaesthesiology, where the duration will be of 11 months only.

Steps to apply for senior resident (non-academic) at AIIMS Raipur:

― Visit the official website at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in

― Select the Recruitment tab given on the main page of the AIIMS Raipur website

― Click on the option for Senior/Junior Resident posts given on the page

― Select the ‘Senior Residents (Non-Academic)’ post and then open the recruitment notification

― Click on the Google Form link in the notice and enter the required details

― Submit the AIIMS Raipur application and save a copy of it for future use

Direct link to apply is here.

Application fee:

General/EWS/OBC candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 while the application fee is Rs 800 for SC/ST category applicants. As for PWBD candidates, no application fee has been prescribed. The money can be paid through NEFT to the following payee:

Name of the Bank: Bank of India

Branch: Tatibandh, Raipur

Name of Account Holder: AIIMS, Raipur

Account No: 936320110000024

IFSC: BKID0009363

MICR code: 492013010

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should not be more than 45 years of age in order to apply for the senior resident (non-academic) post. As per the official notice, a “Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute” is required to apply for the vacancies. Furthermore, candidates have to complete their DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration before joining AIIMS Raipur, if they are selected.

For more details, aspirants can view the official recruitment notification of AIIMS Raipur here.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their educational qualifications, experience and other factors. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview, as per the notice.

For salary, other eligibility criteria and more details, aspirants can visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur.

