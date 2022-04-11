AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2022: Applications to close soon for Tutor/ Clinical Instructor posts

A total of 17 vacancies are available for the position of Tutor/Clinical Instructor for the College of Nursing.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, will soon close the application process for the position of Tutor/Clinical Instructor at the College of Nursing. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 30 days from the date of publication of the recruitment advertisement in the Employment News section. Candidates who have not applied for the AIIMS recruitment 2022 can get do the needful now.

A total of 17 vacancies are available for the position of Tutor/Clinical Instructor for the College of Nursing.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The aspiring candidate should have completed BSc Nursing from any recognised board or University or should be a registered nurse or midwife with sisters Tutors diploma. An experience of at least three years in a teaching institution is also required. An aspiring candidate’s age should not exceed 35 years.

Link to the official notification is here.

Upper age limit relaxation for different category of candidates:

Candidates from the OBC category: three Years

Candidates from the SC/ST category: five Years

Candidates from the PWD category : 10 Years

PWD + OBC candidates are eligible for a relaxation of 13 Years

Relaxation for PWD + SC/ ST candidates is 15 Years.

What is the Application Fee?

General/ EWS/ OBC/ Ex-serviceman applicants need to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 while the SC/ ST candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 800.

What is the Selection Process:

An online test will be conducted, which will be followed by an interview. Those interested and eligible can apply online at official website- mhc.tn.gov.in.

Here are the application steps:

Visit this link aiimsmangalagirinursingtutor.cbtexam.in

Fill your application form and attach the documents

Pay the application fee and submit the Tutor/Clinical Instructor recruitment form

Print your form and send it to AIIMS Mangalagiri along with the hardcopies of required documents

The hard copy of the online application form, along with the self-attested documents, is to be sent to this address: The Recruitment Cell AIIMS Mangalagiri Old TB Sanatorium Road, Mangalagiri Guntur (Dist.), Andhra Pradesh PIN – 522 503.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.