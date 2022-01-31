AIIMS INI CET July 2022 registration begins today, here’s how to apply

As per the official notice, aspirants can apply for AIIMS INICET July 2022 till 7 March this year.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 July session today, January 31, 2022. The registration process will commence from 5 pm. Applicants who want to apply for INI-CET 2022 July session for admission to PG courses can do so via the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in .

AIIMS INICET July 2022: Follow these steps to apply for the exam

Visit AIIMS' official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, search for AIIMS INICET July 2022 link and click on it

Register on the portal by filling the requested details

Then, login and fill the AIIMS INICET July 2022 application form

Recheck the filled details and click on the payment option

Pay the mentioned fee and hit the submit button

Download the confirmation page for AIIMS INICET July 2022 and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

As per the official notice, aspirants can apply for AIIMS INICET July 2022 till 7 March this year. The Institute will conduct the examination on 8 May 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and the timings are 9 am to 12 pm. The hall tickets for the same will be uploaded on the AIIMS website on 29 April.

Applicants can check the status of registration, basic information, and re-upload the rejected images from 11 March to 15 March, 2022. The final status of accepted registration and basic information will be released on 18 March. The prospectus will be uploaded on 21 March, 2022.

Check the AIIMS INICET July 2022 notification here.

The INICET July 2022 exam will be held for admission to medical Post Graduation (PG) courses at various eminent institutes.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the AIIMS website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in - at a regular basis.

