AIIMS Delhi hit by fresh cyberattack

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi was hit by fresh cyberattacks on Tuesday, but the attempt was successfully thwarted and the threat was neutralized in time.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology tweeted “E-Hospital is an internal application not available for internet users. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of error msg and circulated it. There is no cyberincident or breach. Error msgs have also been rectified now,”.

Last year, AIIMS Delhi faced a cyber attack which paralysed its servers. The cyberattack disrupted functioning at AIIMS, including appointments and registration, billing, laboratory report generation, etc.

