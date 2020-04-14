AICTE releases list of 41 open access resources to facilitate studies during coronavirus lockdown, launches portal for digital learning

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday released a list of 41 open access resources for the students to help learning during the coronavirus lockdown.

The list includes “best Information and Communication Technology (ICT) initiatives” in India and abroad along with their access links.

Colleges and universities across the country are closed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown till 3 May.

“As part of social distancing and staying in the confines of our homes/hostels, we may utilise time productively by engaging with Open Access Resources for broadening the horizon of learning,” AICTE said in a statement.

The AICTE list includes National Digital Library, SWAYAM Online Courses, National Knowledge Network, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), InfoPort, Talks to Teacher, A-VIEW, Virtual Labs, FOSSEE, Spoken Tutorial, E-Kalpa, NCERT Text Books (Class 1 to Class 12), Directory of Open Access Books, Directory of Open Access Journals, e-ShodhSindhu, SWAYAMPRABHA.

Also, in order to foster digital learning and support the student community across the country, AICTE on 12 April launched a portal Enhancement in Learning with Improvement in Skills (ELIS).

The AICTE says that ELIS portal has been created to provide students with contents that will not just enhance learning for regular subjects but also aims to build up valuable skill sets as required in the actual work environment.

The e-learning contents on the portal have been sourced from 18 leading Ed-tech companies with 26 different courses.

