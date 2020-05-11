You are here:
AICTE, Mumbai University announce online workshop from 13 May to 17 May on 'Universal Human Values in Education'

India FP Trending May 11, 2020 17:11:32 IST

The University of Mumbai in collaboration with AICTE (Western Region) will be organising an online workshop on 'Universal Human Values in Education' for institutions offering technical education.

The workshop will commence on 13 May and end on 17 May. According to University of Mumbai, the workshop is of paramount significance to continue learning process amid COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The workshop will be conducted in Hindi and English. The morning session will be from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and the evening session will be from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

File image of Mumbai University. Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons

“To understand the basics of value education an online workshop is being organized exclusively for the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities and University Coordinators appointed for coordinating the activities related to FDPs on Student Induction Programme,” the circular said.

The workshop is specifically designed for sharing All India Council for Technical Education’s approach for inculcating universal human values and cultural enrichment.

AICTE will issue certificates of online participation to all successful attendees who will be present in at least 90 per cent of the sessions, take part in activities (respond to reflection questions).

Participants will also have to submit their pre-workshop survey, daily assignments, post-workshop self-evaluation, post-workshop feedback and post-workshop survey.

Family members of the participant can join the workshop as observer.

Registration is required to participate in the workshop. Those willing can register at http://www.fdp-si.aicte-india.org/verifiedProgramDetailsList.php or https://forms.gle/MmLrA8CxEEhLod3U8.

Last month, AICTE had launched a COVID-19 national bioinformatics online hackathon. The event was held from 27 April to 6 May.

