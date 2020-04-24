AICTE launches COVID-19 national bioinformatics online hackathon to develop apps, websites for states; applicants can sign up by 26 April
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a COVID-19 national bioinformatics online hackathon. Candidates willing to participate in the hackathon will have to register themselves by 26 April.
The event will be held from 27 April to 6 May 2020.
During the Hackathon, teams will have to build a full stack of community health information system apps and mobile responsive websites for states in India.
Eligibility
Students and faculties of computer sciences, polytechnics, information and communication technology, engineering institutes, arts and science colleges, startups and all information technology full stackers can register. They must be strong in app and mobile responsive web development within the tech stack limit.
Team size
The team should comprise one full stacker with sound knowledge of Android studio app development and ability to publish in Google Play Store as well as online.
The person can take assistance from other students, IT professionals and faculties in completing the task.
Winning guidelines
To win, the team will have to release APK and mobile responsive web during the hackathon. It must then submit it for publishing in Google Play Store and host it on the web.
The modules developed by the team should work smoothly. The apps will be published and the website will be hosted during the first/second, and final round.
Cash prizes and awards will be given for best national and state full stackers.
For details on how to register for the AICTE COVID-19 National Bioinformatics online Hackathon, interested candidates can download the brochure from the AICTE India website or maintain social distancing from fake news being spread on social media for matters related to classes, examination and admissions.
To enable learning at the time of coronavirus lockdown, AICTE has also released a list of 41 open access resources for the students.
Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 15:59:12 IST
Tags : AICTE, AICTE COVID-19 National Bio-Informatics Online Hackathon, AICTE Hackathon, All India Council For Technical Education, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, COVID-19 Hackathon, Full Stack, Full Stack Developers, Hackathon, NewsTracker
