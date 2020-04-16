AICTE asks PGDM institutes not to insist on fees during lockdown period, warns of strict action against violators

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a notification instructing all institutions which run post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) courses to not ask for fee payment till the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

“Colleges/institutions should also not insist on payment of fees till the coronavirus affected lockdown is lifted and normalcy restored,” the notification read.

AICTE has asked all the PGDM institutes to go easy on all deadlines and timelines -- as laid down in procedure -- until the next set of instructions are issued by the regulatory body. “In view of national lockdown due to the corona pandemic, all PGDM institutes, including institutes running PGDM courses, are hereby instructed not to follow any deadline/timelines specified in the approval process handbook and should be open until the next official communication from AICTE (Revised/Modified Schedule) in this regard,” the notification read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared on Tuesday that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till 3 May 3. According to the consolidated revised guidelines issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, educational and training institutions will remain shut, but "these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching".

AICTE also cautioned the institutes saying that stringent action will be taken against those who violate guidelines issued during the national lockdown.

The Council, which regulates professional and technical education in the country, released a list of 41 open access resources for the students to help learning during the coronavirus lockdown.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.