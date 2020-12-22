AIBE 2021: Bar Council of India announces exam on 21 Mar, registrations begin 26 December

All India Bar Exam is an open book test and comprises 100 objective-type questions from legal subjects. There is no negative marking for wrong responses

All India Bar Exam, XVI will be conducted on 21 March 2021.

The date of the AIBE XVI has been announced by Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex lawyer's body and regulator of law education, in a notification.

The online registration for AIBE- XVI will start from 26 December, 2020. Candidates can apply for the exam by 21 February, 2021. The last date to pay exam fee is 23 February.

The AIBE-XVI admit card will be released online on 6 March.

According to a report in Indian Express, BCI will conduct All India Bar Exam-XV on 24 January 2021. The exam was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIBE-XV will be held across 140 tests centres in 50 cities.

As per Jagran Josh, the application process for AIBE-XV was completed on 19 December, 2020. As many as 40 lakh advocates have registered for AIBE January 2021.

The exam will be conducted following strict health guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Those appearing for the exam will have to follow social distancing norms and cover their nose and mouth with face mask all the time inside the examination centre.

AIBE is an open book test and comprises 100 objective-type questions from legal subjects. There is no negative marking for wrong responses. Candidates appearing for the exam get a composite time of three hours and thirty minutes to finish the paper.

AIBE is conducted to test potential advocates who want to practice law. A lawyer needs to clear this examination with two years of enrollment in the Bar Council of India. An advocate has to clear the exam to get a "Certificate of Practice" by the BCI.