AIAPGET 2021: NTA opens correction window till 27 August; apply for changes at aiapget.nta.ac.in

Applicants who have already submitted their forms and completed the fee payment can edit their internship completion dates

The correction window for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can make changes in their application forms till 5 pm on 27 August on the official website https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/.

Students can follow these steps to make changes in the AIAPGET 2021 application:

1. Go to the official website for the AIAPGET - https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/

2. Select the candidate login option and enter application number and password

3. Now, select the correction link for All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test 2021

4. Edit the required details in the application form

5. Enter the One Time Password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number

6. If the candidate category has to be altered, complete the additional fee payment as well

7. Click on submit and save the confirmation page for the future

Direct link to make alterations: https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/aiapget2021/UserLogin.aspx?skey=637655792766737131

Applicants who have already submitted their forms and completed the fee payment can edit their internship completion dates. The internship completion date to be eligible to appear for the AIAPGET 2021 has been extended to 31 December by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The AIAPGET 2021 will be held for admission into postgraduate/diploma AYUSH courses for the academic session 2021-22.

The exam will be held online on 18 September in two shifts. The paper will have a duration of two hours with a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The medium of all papers would be English, along with Hindi for Ayurveda, Tamil for Siddha, and Urdu for Unani. While the Homeopathy exam would have only English as the medium of the paper.

The admit card has not yet been released by the NTA.

Candidates are allowed to carry a personal hand sanitizer, ballpoint pen, a passport size photograph and their admit card along with the self-declaration undertaking provided by the NTA.