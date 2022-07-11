AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami pays floral tribute to Jayalalithaa in Chennai

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party, the AIADMK on Monday elected Edappady K Palaniswami as its Interim General Secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation

New Delhi: Former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday paid floral tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial in Chennai.

AIADMK leader and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami pays floral tribute to former CM J Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/wLHymxbLPF — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party, the AIADMK on Monday elected Edappady K Palaniswami as its Interim General Secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation. In its Executive Committee and General Council meeting, the AIADMK endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, respectively.

The party has also formally resolved to hold organisational polls in 4 months to elect General Secretary. It has amended several bylaws, which includes fresh norms and prerequisites to fight for the top party position of General Secretary.

In total, 16 resolutions were adopted. While Panneerselvam is the party treasurer, senior leader and former Minister C Vijayabaskar presented accounts related to party finances in the meet. It is seen as a clear indication that OPS would soon be eased out of his position.

The first resolution extended its greetings to partymen elected in the recent organisational polls for various levels. The second resolution urged the Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on late leaders-- social justice icon Periyar E V Ramasamy, Dravidian movement's father figure CN Annadurai, and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Incidentally, Jayalalithaa helmed the party for decades as its powerful general secretary while her close aide, VK Sasikala, was made interim general secretary for a brief period following the former's death in December 2016. Sasikala, who was later convicted and sentenced in a disproportionate assets case, was subsequently sacked from the post in 2017 by a then AIADMK GC.

Also, the AIADMK General Council meet on Monday expelled rival leader O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer but the defiant leader said his rival Edappady K Palaniswami has no right to show him the door and rather announced the 'expulsion' of the latter from the party.

A special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove Panneerslvam and his supporters was adopted unanimously. The resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK.

