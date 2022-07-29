AIADMK row: Supreme Court asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon in three weeks the pleas filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others against the 11 July general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in which OPS was expelled from the party.

The court said, "We request the HC to dispose of the matter within a period of 3 weeks max. Status quo as to be maintained by the parties. We have not expressed any opinion on merits. For the time limit we have indicated to the HC and we are asking the parties to maintain status quo."

According to NDTV, the party's cadre on 11 July called a general council meeting, citing difficulty in decision making and discontentment among party members because of the dual-leadership.

In the meeting the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

In the general council meeting around 2,500 members empowered EPS to be the supreme leader of the party. OPS was expelled for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.

With input from agencies

