AIADMK office case: SC dismisses O Panneerselvam's petition against Madras HC order

It was in June 2022, the uneasy ties between OPS and EPS came to a front when EPS supporters raised the issue of unitary leadership

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition of former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam against the Madras High Court of handing over the key of AIADMK headquarters to the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

O Panneerselvam, commonly known as OPS, faced a huge setback in his political career on 11 July when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in its General Council meet expelled him from the party’s primary membership and his post of treasurer. His supporters also faced the same action.

The move came after the Madras High Court rejected OPS’ plea to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party, paving the way for Edappady K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, to take over as the single leader.

At the meeting, a special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove Panneerslvam and his supporters was adopted unanimously.

As per a PTI report, the resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. OPS acted against the party interests, its goals and principles. He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

It was in June 2022, the uneasy ties between OPS and EPS came to a front when EPS supporters raised the issue of unitary leadership.

OPS, as expected, opposed the unitary leadership model, wanting the dual leadership model to continue.

The battle between the two factions reached the doors of the Madras High Court. It was here that OPS faced defeat as the court refused to interfere with the call made by the AIADMK to conduct a general council meeting on 11 July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.