Much ado about AI: Not there yet to threaten jobs as of now, says Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

There is a palpable concern among most people who are aware of AI and its capabilities. While most AI experts have warned that humanity has never seen a challenge as big as AI, most people are worried that they will lose their jobs to AI.

Businesses from all around the world are increasingly turning to AI, sometimes even replacing human beings with AI algorithms and chatbots. However, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar believes that there is much ado about nothing and an unnecessary fear-mongering about AI stealing human jobs.

On the recent layoffs in the Indian tech industry

At a recent press conference, the minister was asked about the recent layoffs in the tech space, and if AI is going to exacerbate the situation, given the fact that there are little to no jobs in the tech industry.

Minister Chandrasekhar responded by saying that the premise that there are no jobs in the tech space is wrong. He said “In the digital and tech space we are creating jobs at an unprecedented rate…We have created almost a crore jobs in the last 4-5 years alone.”

Noise around AI taking human jobs

When asked if something as disruptive as AI will make humans redundant, the IT minister responded by saying, “There is some melodrama around AI and then there is reality. It is possible that over the next 5-10 years, AI becomes intelligent enough that it will replace jobs, which is quite possible. Today, the application of AI is focused on tasks, creating more efficiency.” However, AI is not there yet that it will replace people in their jobs.

He continued, “Yes, there is a possibility that at very low levels, where tasks usually involve low intelligence and are repetitive in nature, AI can replace jobs. But I can assure you that while AI is disruptive, we do not see in the next few years the threat of AI replacing jobs.”

AI is not logic-oriented as of now

Minister Chandrasekhar continued, explaining, “The current state of development of AI is that it is very task-oriented, not very reasoning or logic oriented. Most jobs usually have some level of reasoning and logic attached to them. AI is not that sophisticated at this stage of its development.”

However, people cannot be complacent about it. The IT Minister concluded by saying, “This is not to say that it (AI replacing human jobs) will never happen.”

