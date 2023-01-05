We are presently living in a technology-driven world and everything has become quite fast and advanced, making impossible things possible and just at the tips of your hands. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also played a major role in the advancement of technology. People have made the best use of AI and also implemented their knowledge in photo editing skills. Speaking of which, many people also recently created stunning AI images of things that we can only imagine. One such example is the images showing what some famous Indian cities would look like under layers of snow. And guess what, the list includes two major cities where we can only imagine of witnessing snowfall – Delhi and Kolkata.

Hoping on the trend of AI images, a user named Angshuman Choudhury shared a series of photos picturising how Delhi and Kolkata would look after a snowfall. Created with the help of AI, the user noted that AI helped him visualise how Delhi and Kolkata would look in heavy snowfall.

What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it. pic.twitter.com/PO1Shtbakq — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) January 4, 2023



While the first post shows the iconic India Gate from New Delhi and an old historical gate from the bylanes of Old Delhi, the second one is of Kolkata showing trams and a few old cars.

While it is all an illusion and created with technology, the images indeed look alluring and from ‘out of a dream’. As soon as the images were shared, it has taken over the entire internet and has been winning many hearts.

Social media users also took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the posts. Many others also shared their own AI creations. A user wrote, “Looks out of gothic novel pages. Or kings landing, post-invasion of Daenerys Targaryen”, while another one wrote, “Kolkata is more beautiful without any doubt.”

“Can AI visualise how people would dress if it snows in Kolkata, currently monkey caps are out at 17 degree!!!”, another person wrote.

So far, the post has grabbed over 1.6 lakh views and also received more than 2,500 likes.

