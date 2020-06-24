AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 Date: Assam Board Class 12 result to be declared on 25 June at 9 am; check score online at ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 | Results for Class 12 exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) are expected to be released on 25 June by 9 am. Once the results of the Assam Board Class 12 result are announced, students can check the official website of AHSEC - ahsec.nic.in.

The coronavirus pandemic caused significant delays in the evaluation of answer sheets, but teachers worked hard to make this happen, The Sentinel quoting Dayananda Burhagohain, chairman of the AHSEC, as saying.

“We had to resort to seeking help from the district administration. Even after the evaluation has completed, we had to wait for a long time to declare the results,” added Burhagohain.

The AHSEC had conducted the examination for Class 12 from 12 February to 14 March earlier this year for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

Here’s how to check AHSEC Class 12 board result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website: http://www.ahsec.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Click on the Assam Board Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in

Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number, and subject code, name and marks obtained

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

More than 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year in Assam. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science and 18,000 in Commerce.

According to NDTV, this year's results will be released online only. Unlike other years, this time around offline results will not be put out in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the admission process for higher education institutes under AHSEC will take place online this year.

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will also only provide digital marksheets for admission to higher education courses.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.