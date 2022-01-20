Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh resigns from Congress
This comes as elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in the state will be held in seven phases starting 10 February
Raebareli: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh has resigned from Congress.
Singh addressed the resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
This comes as elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February, the Election Commission said.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
Notably, Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.
