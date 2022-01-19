Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, AAP's hilarious video to promote its chief ministerial candidate goes viral

Online campaigns are no longer limited to the physical fields and now include acing the online game. The aim is to garner attention, and AAP did it with its video

With Assembly elections slated to be held in five states beginning next month, high-decibel campaigns are the flavour of the season. In keeping with it political parties have pulled out all the stops to win the online game.

Take for instance the hilarious video, which the Aam Aadmi posted following the declaration of their chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday.

In the clip taken from the song ‘Mast Kalandar’ from the movie ‘Heyy Babyy’ — starring Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan — the faces of the actors were swapped with those of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Vidya Balan’s character represented the chief minister’s chair.

In the original video Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are seen trying to woo Vidya Balan. In this case Sidhu Channi are seen chasing the CM chair but then the 'hero' — Mann's face superimposed on Shahrukh Khan's face — takes the girl (the CM's chair).

Watch the video here:

The video was shared with the caption, “Punjab’s next CM in the house!”, referring to AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann.

The video has been widely circulated and viewed on the internet and has received 1M views since it was shared yesterday.

But opinions have been divided over the video, while some have found it funny, many have called it misogynistic for objectifying a woman as a CM chair.

A Twitter user wrote in the comment section, “This video is from an official handle of AAP. Very sick nd misogynistic mindset." The user added, "Denoting a woman as CM chair in such a cheap manner. How can a party stoop so low for politics.” [Sic]

Another user commented, “Bravo. A woman as CM chair. Well done AAP, you are maintaining your reputation well”.

However, plenty of other users found the video to be funny and encouraged AAP to keep making such hilarious content.

One person mentioned, “so funny keep making these videos”, while another wrote, “This is funny. Achhi govt na sahi acha meme toh bana hi lete ho (You might not be able to make a good government but you make great memes).

Take a look at some of the other reactions here:

I had to check 3 times whether its a parody or official handle !!! But then @BhagwantMann is the CM face so nothing should surprise us anymore... — Ami (@ikshawak) January 18, 2022

Misogyny in the tweet comparing woman with CM Chair aside So you are saying that in the end Channi will again become CM, like in movie in end Vidya Balan goes with Akshay Kumar 😹 — Scar (@Scar3rd) January 18, 2022

Well , I didn't like AAP , but I will surely like the admin 😂😂 https://t.co/EgUCmWia1c — Tony Stark (@imironman___) January 18, 2022

AAP is making memes themselves!!! https://t.co/uRQ8jie9ff — Daily dose of comics (@nefermynd) January 18, 2022

