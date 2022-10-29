Ahead of polls, Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign to select AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat
Kejriwal also said that there is an atmosphere of change in Gujarat and people believe that AAP is going to form a government in the state
Ahead of the Gujarat polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to select AAP’s chief ministerial candidate on Saturday in Surat.
“We want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next CM. We’re issuing a number and an email id. You can send your opinions on it until 5 pm till November 3. We will announce the result on 4th Nov, “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in Gujarat.
Addressing a press briefing on Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked: “Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion.”
Kejriwal said that they will be issuing a number (6357000360) to know the opinion of the public.
He added that the people will be able to text or send WhatsApp messages or send a voice message to air their opinions. People will also be able to email them at aapnocm@gmail.com.
He said there is an atmosphere of change in Gujarat and people believe that AAP is going to form a government in the state.
The campaign is the latest push by the Delhi CM who has been campaigning aggressively in the state in a bid to make a foray into the BJP-ruled hill state. AAP has been holding rallies and making a host of pre-poll promises such as free electricity, better education and healthcare facilities to come to power in Gujarat.
With inputs from agencies
