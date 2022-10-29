Ahead of polls, Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign to select AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat

Ahead of the Gujarat polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to select AAP’s chief ministerial candidate on Saturday in Surat.

“We want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next CM. We’re issuing a number and an email id. You can send your opinions on it until 5 pm till November 3. We will announce the result on 4th Nov, “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in Gujarat.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked: “Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion.”

Kejriwal said that they will be issuing a number (6357000360) to know the opinion of the public.

He added that the people will be able to text or send WhatsApp messages or send a voice message to air their opinions. People will also be able to email them at aapnocm@gmail.com.

He said there is an atmosphere of change in Gujarat and people believe that AAP is going to form a government in the state.

The campaign is the latest push by the Delhi CM who has been campaigning aggressively in the state in a bid to make a foray into the BJP-ruled hill state. AAP has been holding rallies and making a host of pre-poll promises such as free electricity, better education and healthcare facilities to come to power in Gujarat.

