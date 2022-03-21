Ahead of Narendra Modi-Scott Morrison summit, 29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia
The antiquities range in six broad categories according to themes 'Shiva and his disciples', 'Worshipping Shakti', 'Lord Vishnu and his forms', Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, Australia has handed over as many as 29 antiquities to India, which is seen as a boost to New Delhi’s bid to get back the country’s heritage from across the world.
The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain traditions, portraits and decorative objects. These antiquities come from different time periods, with earlier ones dating to 9-10 century CE.
These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials – sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper. Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected the antiquities returned by Australia.
PM Modi inspects the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits & decorative objects
(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/vtYY1Pcs6T
— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022
The repatriated antiquities includes Shiva Bhairav, a 9th-10th century CE Rajasthan Sandstone, the child-saint Sambandar from 12th century CE, and seated Jina sculpture from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan.
Other antiquities repatriated includes the portrait of Maharaja Sir Kishen Pershad Yamin Lala Deen Dayal, memorial portrait of Hiralal A. Gandhi, and untitled ‘Manorath’ portrait of donor and priests before Shri Nathji, Nathdwara.
Earlier this year, it was reported that the Narendra Modi government has been instrumental in bringing back some 200 stolen antiquities to India from across the world.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hardly any reforms were carried out in country's security apparatus post-Independence: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar
Gujarat: Development must be top priority of elected members in democracy, says PM Modi at Panchayat Mahasammelan
The mega conclave was attended by sarpanches and other elected representatives of gram panchayats, taluka panchayats and district panchayats of the state
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to visit India on 19 March for annual summit
Underscoring the importance of the bilateral ties, the MEA spokesperson said both India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their special strategic and global partnership