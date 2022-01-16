Ahead of Assembly polls, Special Task Force detains six people with Rs 4.50 cr in old currency in Uttarakhand
Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on 14 February, 2022
Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids in Haridwar and detained half a dozen with the old currency worth over Rs 4,50,00,000.
STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told ANI, "Three people caught with the currency are from Haridwar and the rest are from Uttar Pradesh. The inquiry is on."
Further investigation is underway.
The counting will take place on 10 March, 2022.
