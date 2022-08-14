Ahead of 75th Independence Day, Delhi Police arrest two Bangladeshis; recover passports, fake stamps
New Delhi: Mere day ahead of 75th Independence Day of India, the Delhi Police on Sunday, apprehended two Bangladesh nationals from Palam area of the national capital. Several passports and 10 fake stamps belonging to Bangladesh ministries and notaries were also recovered from their procession.
As per news agency ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan confirmed the apprehension of the two Bangladeshi and informed that further probe was underway.
The senior police personnel further said that regular checking drives were being conducted ahead of the Independence Day celebrations tomorrow (15 August) and during that, in Ramphal Chowk (close to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, cops entered a house of the two Bangladesh nationals staying there.
The apprehended Bangladeshi have been identified as Md. Mostafa (28) son of Mohd. Shahbuddin and Md. Husain Sheikh son of Mohd. Dilawar Sheikh, a report by India TV said.
During the initial probe, the Bangladeshis said that they worked as agents for Bangladesh nationals who were visiting India for medical treatment.
A case under the appropriate sections of the law (Foreigners Act and 468 IPC) has been registered against the duo.
With inputs from agencies
