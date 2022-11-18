Ahead of 53rd edition of IFFI in Goa, PM Modi welcomes filmmakers, delegates all united by cinema

New Delhi: Ahead of the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the cultural festival promotes an invigorating synergy between delegates from different nations and societies all united by cinema.

Describing IFFI as the biggest film festival of India, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that “the interactions within this mini-world congregating at Goa will facilitate deeper understanding and new learnings in the world of art”.

The International Film Festival of India will commence in Goa on Sunday, 20 November and it will be a two-day festival playing host to a large number of regional and international filmmakers.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said that IFFI and Indian cinema have carved out a niche for themselves on the global stage. “Films in different Indian languages are reaching out to a larger international audience and are being increasingly appreciated across the world,” the PM added.

PM Modi also shared his thoughts on the role of cinema in both reflecting as well as shaping social dynamics in the changing modern world.

“Cinema reflects the social dynamics of our times as well as shapes it. For over a century now, cinema has captured the imagination of people the world over, “the Prime Minister said ahead of the two-day cinematic extravaganza where a number of prize-winning films are screened every year and filmmakers recognized.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the narrative power of films in bringing about social transformation and the rich history and art of storytelling in Indian languages.

“Films have a unique ability to transcend barriers and establish an emotional connect with the audience. Movies entertain, educate or even inspire people through their powerful storytelling. Their efficacy in becoming a vehicle of social transformation is truly unparalleled,” he said.

Emphasising that Goa is the perfect venue for the film festival and it will inspire delegates to come up with new ideas to enable cinema to reach an ever-expanding audience, the PM said, “With its beautiful nature and vibrant culture, Goa provides the perfect backdrop to host the IFFI. I am sure that Goa will spur the creative imagination of the participants, inspiring them to come up with new ideas to help cinema expand its outreach to an ever-growing audience.”

He also hoped that the 53rd edition of IFFI would turn out to be a resounding success.

