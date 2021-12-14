Ahead of 25 December, Assam Rifles install largest Christmas star in northeast to send out message of positivity

The 47-foot Star of Bethlehem has been set up at Lunglei in Mizoram and is open for viewing to local residents

The Lunglei Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles has recently constructed and installed a 47-feet Christmas star in Mizoram on Monday, 13 December. As per the Assam Rifles official in Aizawl, the humongous star is the largest Christmas Star of Northeast.

Named after the first biblical Christmas, the Star of Bethlehem is installed with a message to spread positivity and togetherness among the local public.

This star is erected as a symbol of hope and marks the advent of this year's Christmas season, according to a statement given by an Assam Rifles official.

The Star of Bethlehem which is constructed at Lunglei in the state, is open to local residents, who have been invited to view the massive Christmas decoration. This 47-feet star has become the talk of the town with many families organising picnics there.

The residents of the area are glad to see the star. Along with praising the efforts of Assam Rifles, the local public has also appreciated the spirit and message of positivity which the star carries.

In wake of the growing environmental crisis, the planning and coordination department of Nagaland government also launched the second edition of the campaign called ‘Nagaland for Green Christmas’ on Monday.

The objective behind the campaign is to celebrate an eco-friendly Christmas and to align celebrations of the festival with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). An official statement said that people need to alter minor aspects in their lives to create a more sustainable environment, such as proper disposal of items.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas celebrations were subdued in Northeast India last year, with many locals being forced to remain indoors due to the deadly virus. The government had prohibited congregational gatherings known as Zaikhawm, church services and community feasts last year to prevent the spread of coronavirus .

