Ahead of 2022 Assembly elections, Manipur Minister Letpao Haokip joins BJP in Delhi
The NPP, led by BJP ally Konrad Sangma, is planning to contest independently on most of the seats in Manipur
New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Letpao Haokip on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital.
"I think that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast region and Manipur will be developed," said Haokip.
Notably, the NPP, led by BJP ally Konrad Sangma, is planning to contest independently on most of the seats in Manipur.
Presently, NPP has four MLAs in Manipur, of which two are Ministers in the BJP-led state government.
The elections are due to be held next year in the state. Manipur has 60 Assembly seats and BJP is currently in power.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Amit Shah lauds BJP's work in Manipur, says law and order tremendously improved
Shah said for the first time since Independence, those living in the hill areas of Manipur have felt that there is a central government which thinks about their welfare
BJP appoints Bhabesh Kalita as new Assam chief; Sharda Devi to lead Manipur unit
The appointments were made by BJP national president JP Nadda and come into immediate effect, party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement
Manipur political turmoil: Deputy CM, five other legislators withdraw support to N Biren Singh-led BJP govt; three MLAs from saffron party join Congress
Three BJP MLAs in Manipur resigned from the party while six legislators including deputy chief minister Y JoyKumar Singh withdrew their support from the N Biren Singh-led NDA government, putting the state government on a sticky wicket, reports said