AgustaWestland case: Delhi court grants interim bail to co-accused Rajiv Saxena till 22 February

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case, till 22 February. Saxena has to furnish two bail surety of Rs 5 lakh each.

In his bail plea, Saxena said that he has been cooperative with the investigative agency and has been providing all the necessary information for the investigation. He is, therefore, not required for further custodial interrogation, the bail plea noted.

Saxena's counsel had said that he is seeking bail on medical grounds. "He is an extremely sick person with advanced terminal diseases. The applicant has coronary heart disease with four stents in his heart and hypertension."

"That the applicant also has advanced stage leukaemia (blood cancer) and is terminally ill. The applicant is suffering radiating back pain, numbness and heaviness in legs, neck pain and muscle spasms," read the plea.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of 31 January in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.

He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.

The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier.

