Agra: Three police personnel, including an SI and two constables, in Agra will not receive any increments for the next five years as they were caught allegedly extorting money from a local trader.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, has issued orders to this effect.

According to reports, the three cops—sub-inspector Neel Kamal and constables Kapil and Ashish Nehra—allegedly kept local jeweller Vipin Kumar in police custody for over 13 hours after intercepting him with nearly 25 Kg silver.

Reports said the cops allegedly took Rs 74,000 from the victim for not doing his ‘encounter’.

The matter came to light after Kumar complained to SSP during ‘Samadhan Diwas’, the monthly public event organised by SSP to hear complainants.

Kumar alleged that the incident occurred on June 7, when he was going towards Sarafa Bazar with his brother Dharmendra. He said he had around 25 Kg silver on his possession as he had gotten a work order of anklet bells.

A constable stopped him near Tehri Bagiya in Itemaduddaula area and took him to Foundry Nagar police post. “The cops kept me in illegal custody for nearly 13 hours and threatened to carry out a fake encounter on me,” he said, adding the accused extorted Rs 74,000 for releasing him.

The then SSP Agra had taken cognisance of the matter and ordered immediate suspension of the three cops, also initiating a departmental inquiry against them.

Satyajit Gupta, SP (West), however kept up the probe against the three cops and recently produced all circumstantial evidences including a CCTV footage that established the allegations in front of the current SSP of Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Consequently, the SSP shorn the three cops of annual salary increments for next five years in order to set an example for others.

